Dodgers' Trea Turner: Blasts two homers
Turner went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a strikeout in a 7-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday. Turner provided Los Angeles' only offense Saturday with solo shots in the sixth and ninth innings to give the middle infielder 24 homers on the season. The pair of long balls tied Turner's September total prior to Saturday and a current 12-game hitting streak has helped contribute toward a scorching .333/.385/.523 line across 22 games this month.www.cbssports.com
