MLB

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Blasts two homers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Turner went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a strikeout in a 7-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday. Turner provided Los Angeles' only offense Saturday with solo shots in the sixth and ninth innings to give the middle infielder 24 homers on the season. The pair of long balls tied Turner's September total prior to Saturday and a current 12-game hitting streak has helped contribute toward a scorching .333/.385/.523 line across 22 games this month.

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Wants To Be More ‘Aggressive’ Stealing Bases

Trea Turner is one of the most dynamic players in baseball and he has brought a spark to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup with his blazing speed and baserunning ability. The All-Star infielder stole 21 bases in 96 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Dodgers at the deadline. Since that point, however, he has only swiped nine bags in 39 games despite being given the green light from manager Dave Roberts to run at will.
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Trea Turner Thinks This is Max Scherzer’s Most Dominant Stretch Ever

When the Dodgers traded for Max Scherzer at the trade deadline, they knew they were getting a good pitcher. What Max has done since coming over to LA, however, is nothing short of historic. After another strong performance on Saturday against the Reds, Max Scherzer is now 7-0 with the...
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Muncy homers in 10th, Dodgers rally for 7-5 win over Rockies

DENVER — The ever-reliable Max Scherzer just couldn’t get his usual grip on the baseball in the thin air at Coors Field. He licked his hand. He held the ball tighter. But nothing seemed to work. No worries, his teammates had his back on a rare off day for the...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Justin Turner Dropped To 6th In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road series of the season with the opener of a weekend set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. L.A. is coming off a series with the Colorado Rockies where they took two of three games thanks to a late-inning rally on Thursday.
chatsports.com

Justin Turner out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres. https://twitter.com/billplunkettocr/status/1443343853973508099. Turner will have a scheduled day off, last playing in a 2-1 Dodgers’ win over the Padres in the series opener...
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Slugs 25th homer

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in an 8-5 win over the Reds. Smith's solo shot to left field in the second inning accounted for the first run of the game. It was his 25th homer of the campaign, which leads all National League catchers and ranks third among MLB backstops. Smith has complemented the power production with a solid .270/.380/.521 slash line, 72 RBI and three stolen bases.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Max Scherzer Exchange Praise

The Los Angeles Dodgers were deemed the unquestioned winner of the trade deadline this season by acquiring not only Max Scherzer but Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals as well. Most anticipated Scherzer getting traded at the deadline as the Nationals sought to begin their rebuild, but there wasn’t the...
numberfire.com

Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Turner will move to the bench on Sunday with A.J. Pollock starting in left field. Pollock will bat fifth versus right-hander Humberto Mejia and Arizona. numberFire's models project Pollock for 14.5...
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Recognizes the Huge Impact Trea Turner Has on LA

When the Dodgers made the huge trade with the Nationals ahead of the deadline, Max Scherzer was the guy everyone talked about. And rightfully so, given the Dodgers’ dire need of pitching and the resume that he came to Los Angeles with. But Trea Turner being involved in that deal...
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Homers twice Sunday

Seager went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Sunday in a 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Seager was the star of the show offensively for Los Angeles in the win, belting a solo shot to left field in the first inning and booming a massive 464-foot blast to right field in the third. The multi-homer game was the first of the campaign for the shortstop, who missed over two months earlier this season due to a broken hand. Seager has enjoyed a red-hot September, slashing .350/.448/.588 with five long balls, 14 RBI and a 15:7 BB:K through 23 games.
dailydodgers.com

Corey Seager: ‘It’s Been Really Fun’ To Play With Trea Turner On Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have two of the most talented middle infielders in baseball with Corey Seager and Trea Turner. This past Sunday, both players hit the 100th home run of their careers in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The duo became the first teammates to hit their 100th career homer in the same game since Jay Gibbons and Melvin Mora on Sept.
defector.com

I Am Still Proud Of My Fast Son Trea Turner Who Was Sent Away From Me And Never Calls Home

Was I upset when my nice, talented son came to me with tears in his eyes and said that he was being forced by the terrible money men to leave the town we call home and move across the entire of North American continent like Lewis and Clark? Yeah. I was upset. Did I beg him not to leave, to perhaps stay a few years, to merely wait for me to wither from old age and die instead of going so suddenly, not even allowing me to move with him? No. Of course, I did not beg. Because I respect him, my son, Trea Turner, the professional baseball player, and I want only love and light for him.
