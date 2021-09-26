Dodgers' Trea Turner: Blasts two homers

Was I upset when my nice, talented son came to me with tears in his eyes and said that he was being forced by the terrible money men to leave the town we call home and move across the entire of North American continent like Lewis and Clark? Yeah. I was upset. Did I beg him not to leave, to perhaps stay a few years, to merely wait for me to wither from old age and die instead of going so suddenly, not even allowing me to move with him? No. Of course, I did not beg. Because I respect him, my son, Trea Turner, the professional baseball player, and I want only love and light for him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO