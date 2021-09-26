Poems of the Sea: Roll on, thou deep and dark blue ocean — roll!

‘“Deep Blue Sea,” by Bill T. Jones, was conceived for the vastness of the Park Avenue Armory’s Drill Hall. Drawing on “Moby-Dick” and the life of M.L.K., designed by the architect Elizabeth Diller, and building from a single, lonely figure (Jones himself, in a rare appearance) to a flood of a hundred bodies, it is a work of oceanic ambition. Originally, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company was scheduled to début the piece in April, 2020. Unlike Jones’s “Afterwardsness,” which was made and performed at the Armory during the pandemic, “Deep Blue Sea” reflects a time before covid, with masses of people in physical contact…’ (The New Yorker, Bill Siebert)
