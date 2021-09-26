Poems of the Sea: Roll on, thou deep and dark blue ocean — roll!

At some points in Deep Blue Sea, the sprawling new Bill T. Jones work at the Park Avenue Armory, the choreographer seems to erase himself. This happens, oddly enough, in a work where he is constantly, insistently present. For the first time in ages, the great Jones actually dances in his work himself. But that’s not all: He and his associate artistic director Janet Wong (along with the members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company) did the choreography, and he seems to do everything else too — writing and reading a manifesto, performing, briefly acting as close-up cameraman for his sweating dancers. Even when he leaves the stage, we hear him speaking as part of the work’s soundscape. Yet his most important moments are when he vanishes in plain sight.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO