NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats fell to the Nixa Eagles on a rare Saturday night game, with the Eagles winning 54-20 at Bob Anderson Stadium. The Wildcats drew first blood on the cool fall night as quarterback Quenton Hughes hit Jared Siler for a huge 64-yard touchdown on their first drive of the night. The extra point was good and it would be the start of big nights from both Hughes and Siler.