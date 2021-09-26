Citywide increase in COVID-19 cases having limited impact on Meriden schools

MERIDEN — The city school district has seen limited COVID-19 spread more than three weeks into an academic year that has also seen the return of full in-person learning. According to the city Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sept. 23, there were a total of 16 current cases reported among students in the Meriden Public Schools’ estimated population of 8,479 students. There has also been five cases among district staff. Meanwhile, across all Connecticut school districts, the state Department of Public Health reported 728 positive cases among students and 126 among staff.