CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IL

Former Manager of Mascoutah Trucking Company Sentenced to Prison

By eNews Park Forest
enewspf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Defrauding Mascoutah Trucking Company Out of More Than $600,000. East St. Louis, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Thursday morning, Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, Ill., was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, Ill., out of more than $600,000. In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.

enewspf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
Waterloo, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Mascoutah, IL
Crime & Safety
Waterloo, IL
Crime & Safety
Mascoutah, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IL
Local
Illinois Business
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Ryan

Comments / 0

Community Policy