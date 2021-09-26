Former Manager of Mascoutah Trucking Company Sentenced to Prison

For Defrauding Mascoutah Trucking Company Out of More Than $600,000. East St. Louis, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Thursday morning, Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, Ill., was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, Ill., out of more than $600,000. In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.