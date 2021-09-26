CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – September 26

 6 days ago
What the papers say – September 26 (PA) (PA Archive)

The latest from the Labour party conference and visas for European HGV drivers are among the stories splashed across the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for companies to increase wages for lorry drivers as “panic buying drivers trigger chaos on forecourts”.

The Sunday Times has Mr Johnson backing the idea of creating “mini reactors” in the UK, with nuclear power seen as the answer in light of the recent energy crisis.

Problems facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer lead The Observer, which reports he is battling to restore authority over the party after “chaos” at its conference.

The Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Sir Keir, in which he says he wants to scrap the charity status of private schools.

The Sunday People writes that England footballer Marcus Rashford has asked the Government to row back on plans to remove the £20 top-up to Universal Credit.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes about Eamonn Holmes waging a “war on woke”.

