BROOMFIELD — Youth can be a vice in high school sports, but it can also be a virtue. Through its first 10 games of the season, Holy Family’s boys soccer team has had to iron out the wrinkles that inevitably followed when it lost a host of senior talent and introduced five brand new freshmen to its varsity roster. On Wednesday night, those wrinkles emerged in a 2-0 home loss to Windsor as the Tigers couldn’t break through despite turning up the pressure on their guests late in the second half.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO