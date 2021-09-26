CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Just not loving it

By ETHAN STARK-MILLER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine stopping at McDonald’s to get a Quarter Pounder, only to return to the parking lot to find your motor scooter missing. That’s what you’d call an unhappy meal. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to one man who parked his scooter at the 5765 Broadway McDonald’s parking lot on Aug. 23.

Florida Woman Exposes Herself During Jail Visit, Gets Arrested

One of my favorite scenes in the Starsky and Hutch movie was when they went to the jail to visit Will Farrell. It got FREAKY! That scene came to mind when I heard about today’s Florida woman story. Police say a recent visitor at the Charlotte County Jail got jiggy with it during a video chat with an incarcerated man. Here’s her pic. Investigators say they observed 38-year-old Danielle Ferrero as she talked suggestively to a prisoner via video phone. After several minutes of adult-oriented conversation, guards say they saw the woman lift her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate. She went on to expose her chest to the inmate a total of three times. The report also states that Ferrero was seen pleasuring herself multiple times during the call. The woman was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and violation of probation. Source: WFLA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Michael Kors
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
papermag.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Found a Clue About Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter may be responsible for one of the biggest breaks in the homicide case of Gabby Petito. Two camping reservations at the campsite were under their name from September 1-3 and also September 6-8. According to the report, the Laundries were seen driving in a small camper. Dog also received a tip that Brian himself was reportedly spotted at this campsite in the last few days, so he's currently preparing to continue searching for more tracks.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Adidas Sneakers#Subway#Debit Card#Mcdonald#Nike#Mercedes Benz
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Adidas
Carscoops

Suicidal Motorcyclist Recklessly Speeding Splits Between Other Bikers Leaving Them Dumbfounded

Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous; racing other bikes, at night, is not the wisest thing to do if you care about your well-being. If you’ve ever spent any amount of time on YouTube, or social media in general, you’ve probably seen street racing videos of motorcyclists speeding through traffic at frightening speeds with no concern for their life or those around them. However, you may not have seen a video quite as crazy as this one.
ACCIDENTS
Z-Rock 107.7

Wow! You’ve Got To See This Crazy Minnesota Police Chase!

On September 29th, there was an EPIC police chase that involved a suspicious man who had been allegedly watching kids in a trailer park in Ham Lake. The driver, took off after police were called and the next thing you know a police chase began. The car chase went through Blaine where MnDOT camera's followed the action.
MINNESOTA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Pregnant Alabama woman, boyfriend shot dead by ex-husband

A pregnant Alabama woman and her boyfriend were shot dead last week by her ex-husband before he turned the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide, police said. Jessica Martin, 35, who was eight months pregnant, was shot when her ex-husband Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 47, stormed into her Phenix City home on Sept. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Serial ATM Bomber Accidentally Blows Himself Up Making Video Tutorial, Authorities Say

A criminal gang’s effort to make video tutorials on bombing ATMs has really blown up in their faces after two of its members had an explosive accident while filming a trial attack. Europol officials said Thursday that one suspect was killed and an accomplice badly injured at an illegal “training center” in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old accomplice was taken into custody shortly after the failed detonation, which happened in September 2020. His arrest was one of nine made over the course of an international 18-month operation. The agency said that the investigation had linked the gang to at least 15 cash machine bombings in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man Shot In Car During Chase Through Cabrini-Green Neighborhood; Woman Driving Nearby Also Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot. Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said. Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said. No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

