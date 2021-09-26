Just not loving it

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot.
Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said.
Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.
