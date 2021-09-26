CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Thompson, Zach Charbonnet highlight Saturday's top performers

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1957, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish completed one of the greatest upsets in college football history, shutting out the No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 7-0. The Sooners entered that contest with a 47-game winning streak and looked unbeatable after back-to-back national title seasons. But it was the unranked Fighting Irish who stunned the college football world, putting an end to the longest win streak in college football history.

www.foxsports.com

On3.com

Steve Sarkisian on play of Casey Thompson, 2-QB system

Casey Thompson got his first start of the season on Saturday in the Texas Longhorns’ 58-0 victory over Rice. Hudson Card started the first two games of the year at quarterback, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian elected to give Thompson the nod in Week 3. Against Rice, Thompson completed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas QB Casey Thompson called Bijan Robinson's 62-yard TD run vs. Rice

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson added his first career start at Texas last Saturday when he helped lead the Longhorns to a 58-0 shutout against Rice. Thompson got the offense rolling early and often against the Owls’ defense and led the Longhorns to the end zone on seven of eight series, all of which ended with touchdowns. Thompson finished the game completing 15 of 18 passing attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while the running backs handled their own on the ground racking up 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns with four different backs scoring TDs in the final non-conference game of the regular season.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Podcast: Casey Thompson remains QB1 and improvements on the O-Line

Following head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Monday presser, Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker quickly recap what the Texas Longhorns head coach had to say. They touch on junior quarterback Casey Thompson’s performance against Rice, his current control over the starting job, the potential for an appearance from redshirt freshman Hudson Card this weekend as Big 12 play begins against Texas Tech, and the 427 rushing yards from the Texas tailbacks that featured improved blocking from a much-criticized offensive line that has not yet featured any changes in the starting five. Cheers!
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailytexan.com

4 postgame takeaways from Texas vs. Rice: Casey Thompson gets first career start

The Longhorns looked much sharper on both sides of the ball Saturday in a 58-0 shutout victory over Rice after an ugly 40-21 loss at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. All eyes were on junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who replaced redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card as the starter after the offense struggled to get anything going last Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Casey Thompson’s confidence makes him standout

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, a redshirt junior, made an impression in his first career start against the Rice Owls over the weekend, in which Texas won 58-0. In particular, it’s his confidence that made an impression on Thompson’s teammates. Take this one piece of sentiment from sophomore running back...
TEXAS STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Football: What Does Casey Thompson Need To Do vs Texas Tech??

In this video, we discuss what Texas QB Casey Thompson needs to do vs Texas Tech. We break down Tech’s defense from this year so far to give us a good idea what Thompson will need to do for the Longhorns. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs...
NFL
On3.com

Staggering Casey Thompson stat as Texas quarterback

Casey Thompson has been a true revelation for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff. FOX college football reporter Bruce Feldman pointed out a staggering stat that should have Longhorns’ fans thrilled. “Since Casey Thompson stepped in after halftime of the bowl game and in his two starts (UT’s up...
TEXAS STATE
texasfootball.com

ABCs of College Football: Demond Demas, Qua Gray, Hail Mary, Casey Thompson

Welcome back to the ABCs of college football in the state of Texas. Every Monday, Mike Craven from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football will walk you through quick-hitters from an action-packed weekend of football. Week 3 featured an upset by Incarnate Word, a rebound by the Longhorns, and an impressive start...
TEXAS STATE
NFLDraftBible

Scouting Lenz: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Born in Camarillo, California, in 2001, Zach's mother, Seda, was a French immigrant to the United States. Aside from French, she also has Cambodian and Chinese roots. Charbonnet did not play football until seventh grade but fell in love with the game immediately. His focus prior was on basketball and baseball, and his parents were cautious about the violent nature of the sport. At Oaks Christian High School, Charbonnet racked up impressive statistics despite having a humble reputation.
CAMARILLO, CA
chatsports.com

Preparation, patience paying off for Texas QB Casey Thompson

On August 29, Casey Thompson actually took a day off. Well, mostly. Surely one of the most prepared quarterbacks in the country thanks to his diligent film study, the Texas Longhorns junior quarterback was dealing with some massively disappointing news — after spending his first three years on the Forty Acres backing up Sam Ehlinger, Thompson had just lost the starting job to redshirt freshman Hudson Card the day before.
thedailytexan.com

Everything Casey Thompson touches turns to gold

It seems like every time Casey Thompson touches the football, it turns to gold. It’s a stat that everyone has seen by now but one that continues to become more mind boggling as time goes on — Thompson has led the Texas offense on 24 scoring drives in the last 27 drives he’s engineered dating back to the 2020 Alamo Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy add Big 12 honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas junior QB Casey Thompson was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while true freshman WR Xavier Worthy was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the organizations announced on Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS

