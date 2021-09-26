Ohio State Buckeyes LB K'Vaughan Pope escorted off field after blow-up on sideline

Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Akron after a blow-up on the sideline. Pope, according to LetterMen Row, tried to enter the game in the second quarter but was waved off by Teradja Mitchell. Once back on the sideline, Pope walked towards the locker room before being walked back to the sideline by an Ohio State staffer.