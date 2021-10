The upcoming election for Board of Selectmen in East Lyme presents an exciting opportunity to elect candidates who will prioritize the interests of East Lyme residents over party politics. One such candidate is Ann Cicchiello. Over the past two years, Ann has been the vice chair of the Board of Finance. In that role, Ann fought hard to virtually eliminate any tax increases. She has a common-sense approach to making sure your hard-earned taxes are used to improve East Lyme. For example, when the current administration made repeated requests for more money for the renovation of the Public Safety Building, Ann decided that taxpayers need to know the full cost of the project before she would approve any sort of piecemeal funding. She has demanded transparency and accountability to give taxpayers reason to trust that the project is being achieved in a professional manner. Ann is committed to building that trust throughout our town government, and she has been working hard to accomplish that goal. Please join me in voting for Ann Cicchiello.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO