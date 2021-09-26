CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs tested to max against Windsor, lose 46-7

Fulton Sun
 6 days ago

South Callaway knew it would have a tough test in the reigning Class 1 state champion and No. 1 state ranked Windsor on Friday when the Bulldogs picked up a game Wednesday. The offense continued to be bountiful for the Greyhounds as South Callaway lost 46-7. Windsor recorded its sixth consecutive game with at least 40 points scored, dating back to the 2020 championship game against Mid-Buchanan that saw the Greyhounds win 43-20.

