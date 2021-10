Is Lauren Patten leaving Blue Bloods during tonight’s season 12 premiere? Should you expect the end of the road to be here for Witten?. One of the things that we saw teased in a LOT of the promotion for the first episode back is that Witten is contemplating leaving her job at the NYPD. There is a lot of negativity and hate associated with being a cop and amidst a firestorm, she may determine that she’s had enough. This photo above could be the character debating her future, and Eddie may be over at her place to convince her to come back.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO