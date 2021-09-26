CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lashes out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

By Evan Lewis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump lashed out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Saturday, suggesting at a rally that Democrat Stacey Abrams “might be better” to head the Peach State. “Stacey — would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me,” Trump told supporters of at the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Kemp.

