Southern California Under Smoke – Groves of Giant Sequoias Threatened by Intense Fires
The KNP fire complex and Windy fire are threatening groves of giant sequoias and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders. NASA satellites first detected signs of the KNP fire complex and the Windy fire within Sequoia National Park and the Tule River Reservation on September 10, 2021. Two weeks later, the lightning-triggered and wind-fueled blazes have spread and grown more intense, threatening groves of giant sequoias and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders.newsbrig.com
