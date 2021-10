Adia Barnes isn’t satisfied with a run to the top of the NCAA podium and she’s hoping Arizona fans won’t settle for anything less than to be the team holding the championship trophy. A 54-53 loss to Stanford in the title game last year ended a magical year for the Wildcats, but it was only magic to those who were unable to catch much of the action in person due to COVID protocols. It was far from magic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO