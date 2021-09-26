An NYU professor says fewer men going to college will lead to a ‘mating crisis’ with the US producing too many ‘lone and broke’ men

An NYU professor says that with fewer men going to college, that could potentially create a “mating crisis” with too many men becoming broke and alone. Ouch. The problem is, many men have a lot of options instead of more school, where they can earn six figures right away or close to that. As of right now, about 60% of women are going to college, where as men make up %40, according to the Wall Street Journal, and that number is shrinking- quickly. In 1970, it was opposite. Men are also much more likely to drop out, so that percentage is generous. What does it all mean? Well, women might have to be ok not being the only girlfriend, OR we might be on the verge of a mating crisis.

