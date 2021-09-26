OU is overrated and overhyped. That said, WVU has a very legit defense.

Once a laughingstock, the Oklahoma Sooners now have a defense that probably qualifies as, at minimum, good. Through four games in 2021, OU is allowing 16 points per contest. Even if the unit’s performance drops the rest of the season, the Sooners will probably cut their average points per game down from the 2020 mark of 21.7. If you want to get more esoteric, OU ranks 25th nationally in Defensive SP+, an opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency. Keep in mind the Sooners ranked 84th in 2018, the season before Alex Grinch took over as defensive coordinator.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO