An Abandoned Dentist’s Office Is Now Chicago’s Hottest Housewares Shop
In our Ask a Shopkeeper series, we tap the coolest store owners we know for a tour of their space and to ask them what items are trending right now—and beyond. For this installment, Kitty Izzo gives us the scoop on Logan Mercantile, her two-month-old Chicago shop that’s dedicated to well-made, utilitarian goods that are as beautiful as they are functional—everything from Japanese garden shears to lambswool dusters.www.domino.com
Comments / 0