An Abandoned Dentist’s Office Is Now Chicago’s Hottest Housewares Shop

We're in the middle of one of those stretches where it feels like every other day we see news about a business in Missoula making the decision to close. In the last few weeks, we've seen closures for The Hub, The Giggle Box, Fred's Lounge, Taco John's, and the Caffe Dolce location on Brooks. Dang, that kind of makes me sad just looking at all those names listed in one place. And now we're adding two more names to the list. Actually, of the two, one name is on the list already and they've announced that they'll be closing their second location.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO