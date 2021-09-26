CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Abandoned Dentist’s Office Is Now Chicago’s Hottest Housewares Shop

By Catherine Dash
In our Ask a Shopkeeper series, we tap the coolest store owners we know for a tour of their space and to ask them what items are trending right now—and beyond. For this installment, Kitty Izzo gives us the scoop on Logan Mercantile, her two-month-old Chicago shop that’s dedicated to well-made, utilitarian goods that are as beautiful as they are functional—everything from Japanese garden shears to lambswool dusters.

Old Chicago, Housewares, Logan Mercantile, Japanese
Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

