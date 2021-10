MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s red zone defense is a big reason why the team is off to a 2-1 start for the 2021 football season. If not for three red zone stops against Virginia Tech this past Saturday, including the most critical of them in the final minute with WVU clinging to a six-point lead, the Mountaineers would likely have lost to the Hokies rather than holding on for a 27-21 victory.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO