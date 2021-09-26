CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ref goes viral for eating Skittles on field during game

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
A referee went viral on Saturday for casually snacking on some Skittles while officiating a game. The referee was part of the crew officiating the Florida State-Louisville game. Late in the first quarter, the ref was seen sneaking some Skittles and tasting the rainbow while there was a flag on the field.

