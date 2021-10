Chicago Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach will be playing hockey for another junior team this season, as he has been traded to the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. Dach, a second-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft and the brother of 2019 first round pick Kirby Dach, was acquired by the Rockets in exchange for center Trevor Wong, who was sent to the Saskatoon Blades in the deal.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO