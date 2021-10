New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Indian squad is set to take the centre stage at the World Archery Championships 2021, in Yankton, USA starting from September 19. The week-long event, which starts on Tuesday, will see competitions in both compound and recurve categories across men, women, mixed and the team divisions, as per olympics.comTokyo Olympians Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das did not make the team. The former Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma and the bronze medallist from the last edition, Jyothi Vennam, are the experienced names among the compound archers. Youngsters Komalika Bari, Aditya Choudhary and Parth Salunkhe will lead India in the recurve.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO