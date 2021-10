Lauren Murphy is eyeing the UFC flyweight belt as she prepares to take on champion Valentina Shevchenko. Lauren Murphy has a tough test in front of her as she prepares to take on UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko has won seven fights in a row, including winning the belt, some, including herself, think she is unstoppable. Murphy is out to prove that she can be the one to stop Shevchenko and spoke to the media on Wednesday before the fight to explain why she thinks that.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO