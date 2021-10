ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans go to 6-0 with a 28-20 win over the Pulaski County Cougars. If you would like to see the game you can check it our with the Student Playback High School Game of the Week Saturday at 5pm on WWCW. Dave Ross and Steve Myers will be on the call of the game produced by Franklin County High School students.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO