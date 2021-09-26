CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Whitley: Jones has quickly morphed into Tebow Lite

Herald Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory Jones completed an 11-yard pass with about four minutes left in Saturday night’s game. There wasn’t much remarkable about that particular play, other than what club it allowed Jones to join. It’s the 100-200 Club. One hundred or more yards rushing and 200 or more yards passing in a...

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridagators.com

Jones Has Asserted Himself at Perfect Time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A couple of questions into his postgame press conference late Saturday night, Gators head coach Dan Mullen was asked about backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. Another question about Richardson followed. Richardson grabbed the headlines for the Gators in their first two games until a hamstring injury late in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gatorsports.com

Whitley: Jones, Gators defense are owed conditional apologies

On behalf of me and thousands of Gator fans, I would like to say something to Emory Jones, Todd Grantham and Florida’s defense. Pick any language, our message should be the same. We miscalculated how y’all would perform against Alabama. When the Crimson Tide jumped to a 21-3 lead, we...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tinges of Tebow: Jones hits major milestone in second SEC game

Florida quarterback Emory Jones stood in an empty pocket, his arms at his sides and no defender within two yards of him, and watched his pass sail helplessly past the extended arms of wide receiver Justin Shorter and fall incomplete to the grass of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. As he...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Herald Tribune

Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

Princely Umanmielen is one of 44 scholarship players for ninth-ranked Florida who’ve never been on the road in a sold-out SEC game. Not all made the trip to Lexington for tonight’s game at No. 23 Kentucky, but Umanmeilen will be among them. After limited capacity crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the sophomore defensive end is looking forward to his first taste of a full stadium with opposing fans.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Matt Corral
USA Today

Tim Tebow has confidece in Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence

Tim Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start. “I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve,” Tebow said Thursday in an interview for next week’s AP Pro Football Podcast. “I think there’s a lot of talent there and they just have to continue to try to get better. And every week, I think Trevor’s got so much talent and ability and I think he’s a great young man and I think he’s going to be just fine.”
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Augusta National#Usf#Volunteers#Sec#Gators
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gatorsports.com

Whitley grades the Gators

Gainesville Sun sports columnist David Whitley passes out unit grades for Florida's contest Saturday vs. Alabama, a 31-29 loss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The first-quarter lull keeps this from being an A+, but it’s a rare day when Alabama leaves a stadium with its head spinning and wondering, “Did you get the license plate of that truck that hit me?” UF’s running attack was like an 18-wheeler whistling down Saban Highway, gaining 258 yards and averaging 6.0 yards a carry. Emory Jones had 80 yards, but we always knew he could scoot. On Saturday, he also showed maturation as a passer. The offensive line was stout. There were clutch plays galore. There was also miscommunication on the do-or-die two-point conversion. But when an Alabama defense resembles a smushed love bug on the windshield of a truck, it’s been a good day.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cardale Jones Has Bold Suggestion For Ohio State

Former Ohio State star Cardale Jones wasn’t impressed with the Buckeyes on Saturday. Just a week after falling to Oregon, No. 11 Ohio State struggled to put away Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes led just 13-6 at the half before pulling away with a 41-20 win. OSU walked away probably with more questions than answers.
OHIO STATE
USA Today

Why James White has been key asset on the field for Mac Jones

As New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to learn on the fly, several veteran players have been helping him out. One of those players is running back James White. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jones indicated that White has been making things easier for him in the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy