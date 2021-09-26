Whitley: Jones has quickly morphed into Tebow Lite

Gainesville Sun sports columnist David Whitley passes out unit grades for Florida's contest Saturday vs. Alabama, a 31-29 loss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The first-quarter lull keeps this from being an A+, but it’s a rare day when Alabama leaves a stadium with its head spinning and wondering, “Did you get the license plate of that truck that hit me?” UF’s running attack was like an 18-wheeler whistling down Saban Highway, gaining 258 yards and averaging 6.0 yards a carry. Emory Jones had 80 yards, but we always knew he could scoot. On Saturday, he also showed maturation as a passer. The offensive line was stout. There were clutch plays galore. There was also miscommunication on the do-or-die two-point conversion. But when an Alabama defense resembles a smushed love bug on the windshield of a truck, it’s been a good day.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO