Ohio State's missing defensive force finally arrives in throttling of Akron
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State football team’s long-lost defensive edge finally found its way back to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. Did that resurgence only show up for Akron — undermanned, overwhelmed and ultimately buried under a 59-7 Buckeyes victory? Or will that disruptive attack board a plane for New Jersey late this week when Big Ten Conference play resumes for the Buckeyes at Rutgers?norwalkreflector.com
