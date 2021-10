No. 4 Iowa Western (2-0) capitalized on four first-half turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to cruise by Ellsworth (1-2) 64-6. “We started slow offensively, but the defense got us the momentum,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “The Defense got us some turnovers in some big spots and we made some great special teams plays. That’s what great teams do. Our expectation is to still get better starts, but through the course of the game we had two new quarterbacks play today with all that in mind, you can’t be disappointed about the score in any way.”

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO