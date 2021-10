While it was far from perfect, NBA 2K's debut on current-gen consoles last year went well enough. The franchise added some content exclusive to the newer systems, while increasing the visuals due to the additional horsepower afforded to it. The transition from one gen to another is always difficult, though. What really sets the tone going forward is how a franchise comes out for its sophomore outing. It shows whether the developer is ready to move forward, or if they are stuck in the past. For NBA 2K22, Visual Concepts demonstrates that they are ready to push to bar up, even if it doesn't always turn out right.

