Valentina Shevchenko finishes Lauren Murphy for sixth straight title defense
LAS VEGAS -- Not that anyone was questioning it, but Valentina Shevchenko's reign is as strong as ever. Shevchenko (21-4) defended the UFC's flyweight championship for the sixth time on Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena. The 125-pound title fight came to a quick and decisive finish four minutes into the fourth round after Shevchenko hurt Murphy with punches and finished her on the ground with strikes.www.espn.com
Comments / 0