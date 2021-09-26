CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentina Shevchenko finishes Lauren Murphy for sixth straight title defense

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Not that anyone was questioning it, but Valentina Shevchenko's reign is as strong as ever. Shevchenko (21-4) defended the UFC's flyweight championship for the sixth time on Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena. The 125-pound title fight came to a quick and decisive finish four minutes into the fourth round after Shevchenko hurt Murphy with punches and finished her on the ground with strikes.

