TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) โ€” China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwanโ€™s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwanโ€™s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.

MILITARY ใƒป 5 HOURS AGO