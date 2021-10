The Chicago Red Stars will host the first-place Portland Thorns at Bridgeview in yet another important game as they look to secure a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive season. The Red Stars are unbeaten in four games, taking a point off of Houston in the last match before the week-long international break. Though Portland are 6 points clear at the top of the table, they lost two of their last three games heading into the break. The match will kickoff at 7:00 PM CT.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO