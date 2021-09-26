CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nessie Captured on Drone Footage?

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 6 days ago

Canoeist Richard Mavor was at Loch Ness in Scotland participating in the Great Glen Canoe Challenge when his drone captured something unusual just below the surface of the water. In the footage at the 3:52 mark a distinct Nessie shape appears by the shoreline . "I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since," Mavor said, adding "I don't know what it is but it certainly has the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie." Skeptical social media users have suggested the 'monster' is merely a piece of driftwood or possibly a CGI hoax. What do you think?

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

