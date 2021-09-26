CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Six losers, one winner from RSL’s 6-1 loss to Portland Timbers

By Matt Montgomery
RSL Soapbox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe cannot start Holt again and expect to win a match. Toni Datkovic was instrumental in Portland getting two first-half goals, and he was rightly substituted at halftime. He was out-jumped for Portland’s second goal, and he was the insufficient in marking the attacking player on Portland’s first. It was a very poor performance, and his substitution was justified.

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Portland Timbers 2-1 LAFC in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Portland Timbers make their home advantage count to move closer to the top of the table after beating LAFC 2-1, a team that will remain outside the qualification zone for the next round.
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Timbers defeat Real Salt Lake 6-1. The Portland Timbers look to keep themselves solidly-positioned in the MLS playoff picture when they host a Real Salt Lake team keen on keeping themselves in the hunt for a postseason berth as well. This match kicks off on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at Providence Park with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake blown out by Portland Timbers in 6-1 rout

Real Salt Lake took an absolute beating in Portland tonight as the Timbers cruised to a 6-1 victory, leaving RSL in seventh place and the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Pablo Mastroeni’s defense just couldn’t cut it tonight as the Timbers spent the evening catching RSL sleeping on dangerous counters and slipping past defenders with ease.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everton Luiz
Person
Erik Holt
Person
Justin Meram
timbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers rout Real Salt Lake in 6-1 victory

PORTLAND, Ore. – Brothers Diego and Yimmi Chara both had a goal and an assist each, midfielder Sebastián Blanco had two assists and six different Timbers scored as the Portland Timbers soundly defeated Real Salt Lake 6-1 Saturday night in front of a crowd of 21,570 at Providence Park to extend their unbeaten streak to six games.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

RSL Playoff Watch after Wk 27

Losing to Portland Timbers did Real Salt Lake no present damage in standings, but it effectively wiped out our goal differential. RSL remains 7th in the Western Conference with 36 points and a +1 GD. The danger comes from the 3 teams below us who all sit just 3 points back: Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes, and Vancouver Whitecaps.
MLS
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Winners and losers from Week 2 loss to Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals lost 20-17 to the Chicago Bears in Week 2, dropping them to 1-1 on the year. This was a disappointing result after a promising Week 1 victory, especially with the Bengals shooting themselves in the foot time and time again. The loss was bad but there were...
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans 33 Seahawks 30: Winners and Losers from a terrible home defeat

When the Seattle Seahawks had a full house of fans in the 2019 season they were just 4-4 at home. They were 7-2 (playoffs included) behind closed doors in 2020. The fans are back and they witnessed one of the worst collapses in recent franchise history. Up 24-9 at halftime, up 30-16 in the 4th quarter, and you lose 33-30 to a Tennessee Titans team that was missing several key players including (by the end of the game) two starting offensive linemen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Timbers#Rsl#Seattle#Real Salt Lake
chatsports.com

Winners and Losers: Central Michigan

Three weeks into the 2021 season, LSU finally played at or near its talent level. I won’t be so bold to say that the coaching staff has fixed every single flaw on this team and are setting themselves up for a 14-1 finish (it was Central Michigan after all). But, as Poseur said in the recap, has anyone across the division, let alone the entire country, looked great every single week? Maybe our boys aren’t as out of it as we thought.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Rams vs. Colts: Winners and losers from Week 2

As the second weekend of the NFL football season draws to a close, we have a chance to sit back, take a deep breath, and focus upon the game that was to become the LA Rams’ second hard-fought victory. After facing two teams that competed in the NFL playoffs just months ago, it’s easy to get lost in the forest for the trees.
NFL
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-2 Portland Timbers 9/19/21

The Portland Timbers continued their recent surge up the Western Conference table, taking a 2-1 victory over LAFC at Providence Park on Sunday evening behind a first-half goal from Dairon Asprilla and a game-winner from George Fochive. Cristian Arango netted a first-half penalty kick for LAFC to draw the visitors...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Portland Tribune

Saturday, Sept. 25: Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1

MLS soccer: Portland rolls to a big win, scoring four second-half goals in front of 21,579 at Providence Park.Goals: Felipe Mora at the end of a quick counter from Sebastian Blanco and Diego Chara (1-0 Timbers, 27th minute). Dairon Asprilla header on a free kick from the defensive half by Dario Zuparic (2-0 Timbers, 36th minute) Damir Kreilach puts home a loose ball after a mistimed clearing header from Portland's Bill Tuiloma created a scramble in front of goal. Yimmi Chara curled home a shot with good patience after a set-up slip pass from Sebastian Blanco (3-1 Timbers, 48th minute)....
MLS
rsl.com

RSL Visits Portland for Crucial Western Conference Clash

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, September 24, 2021) – Real Salt Lake is set to travel to Providence Park where it will face the Portland Timbers on Saturday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m. MT in a crucial Western Conference clash. The match will be broadcast live on KMYU and can be accessed...
MLS
chatsports.com

Five winners and two losers from the 49ers win over the Eagles

As is the case with most things in life, whenever you have a chance to look back on something, it’s never as good or as bad as you initially thought. For the 49ers, that’s true for the offense. Not so much for the defense, as they may have been more impressive than I initially thought.
NFL
kion546.com

Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers started the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, just a point in front of sixth-place RSL, but the win vaulted Portland into fourth. Salt Lake dropped to seventh behind Minnesota.
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 1-6 Portland

“This last week of travel, the emotional impact that it had, you saw some tired legs out there for sure. A lot of times it looks like lack of effort and tiredness, but we didn’t do a very good job of winning first balls that were crossed in and we did a very poor job of winning second balls and we did very poorly in transition defense. We didn’t stop the play enough, we ran alongside guys and let them play out. Again, it was a team that we talked a lot about their counting-attacking, to sit deep and make it difficult. They want you to put balls in the box and if the shape behind the ball is not good, you are going to run the risk of what happened tonight. I think what we did really well in the last few games kind of let us down, that edge that we had, the repress that we had. We were winning second balls and maintaining a good structure. You go down 4-1 and at that point it's human nature to want to keep going and in our want to do that, we give up two more. The good news is that it’s three points. Whether you lose at the death or at home, it’s going to be disheartening. The most important thing is what is the response going to be like on Wednesday at home? That’s the most critical thing. The mentality has got to be there, the football has got to be there, the soul has got to be there, it’s all got to be there to win games in this league. Especially at this time of the season.”
MLS
timbers.com

PREVIEW | Without Mabiala, depth of Timbers' turnaround will be tested against RSL

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Portland Timbers will try to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on Saturday night, but they’ll do so without one of their most important parts. When Real Salt Lake makes their second visit of the season to Providence Park, the Timbers will be missing centerback Larrys Mabiala, who will be serving a one-game suspension for accumulating too many yellow cards.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Monarchs host Red Bull II on Sunday evening

The final quarter of the Monarch’s 2021 USL Championship season begins Sunday as they host Eastern Conference side Red Bull 2 at Zions Bank Stadium. Although both teams entered the league in 2015 along with a group of other reserve teams owned or sponsored by MLS organizations, this is the first meeting between the two former USL Finals champions. Red Bull 2 were 2016 USL Finals Cup champions and also made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018. Real Monarchs SLC were 2019 USL Finals campions.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy