Belt left Sunday's game against the Rockies after getting hit in the left thumb by a pitch, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt initially remained in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Wilmer Flores when the Giants took the field. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but Belt will get at least one day to rest, as the Giants have a scheduled off day Monday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO