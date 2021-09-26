Volleyball Results: Sept. 25

Highlights: The Dreadnaughts outlasted the Storm, 25-12, 20-25, 17-25, 25-16, 22-20. It was the fifth win in a row for Lakeland. The loss broke a five-match win streak by the Storm. Abby Davis led Lakeland with 14 kills. Jillian Robinson had 13 kills, and Lily Beardsley had 11 kills. Grace Garcia finished with nine kills and 31 assists. Skye Gallichan led with 15 digs, and Kendall Massey added 11 digs. The Storm's leading players were: junior middle hitter Kaylie Whittenton with four solo blocks, two kills and five digs; senior outside hitter Maci Beedle with 11 kills, three aces and 16 digs; junior middle hitter Alaina Fountain with seven kills, two solo blocks and seven digs; freshman right-side hitter Dublin Fitzgerald had six kills, two solo blocks and 10 digs; senior outside hitter Jaiden Almon with seven kills and 16 digs; senior setter Rayna Lemmond with 27 assists, seven aces, five digs, three solo blocks and 13 digs; and senior libero, Jossy Rodriguez with 27 digs.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO