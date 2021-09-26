Volleyball Results: Sept. 25
In a long and busy day at the Warsaw Invite, the host Tigers lost in the semis of the winner’s bracket, but dropped to fifth in the ladder. Warsaw beat Fairfield in two games, but lost 2-1 to Homestead in the winner’s bracket semis. The Spartans would go on to lose to Bishop Dwenger in the championship 25-8, 25-6. In the consolation ladder, Warsaw lost to LaPorte in an eventful 2-1 final, 15-12 in the third game, but rallied to beat Fort Wayne Northrop 2-0 to take fifth place. LaPorte beat Angola in three to take third.www.inkfreenews.com
