CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – One goal nearly four and a half minutes in was all that the University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team needed to snatch a road victory in the Ohio Valley Conference curtain-jerker on Sunday afternoon, blanking Austin Peay for the fourth year in a row to tally their fifth overall win on the 2021 fall season. Extending their winning streak in the in-state series to a quartet by a combined margin of 10-0, the Skyhawks put an end to a two-game slide of scoreless outcomes to dish that same result onto their opponent thanks to the leg of sophomore Emely van der Vliet less than five minutes into proceedings.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO