Two Old Bloggers - Time to Win!

The Minnesota Vikings have now lost 2 games in a row by a total of 4 points. People say it was because of just two plays. Do you believe that? If you win on a lot more plays, these two aren’t necessary. It is however for the health of the Vikings’ season that they grab victory against the Seattle Seahawks. This has been a team that has beaten Mike Zimmer’s Vikings every time they have played. Will this game be any different? This will be the first time the Seahawks have taken on the Vikings at US Bank Stadium.