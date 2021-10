Will the Minnesota Vikings move on from Kirk Cousins in the 2022 offseason? If they do, they could target a big-time athlete at QB in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings are off to a very disappointing 0-2 start to the 2021 season with a couple of close losses on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. In fact, they would have won a tough road matchup with the Cardinals if not for a missed field goal late in the game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO