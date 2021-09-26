Whitley At The Half: The Volunteers came to play

It seemed like a rather obvious choice. Surely, College GameDay would be in Alabama for the Ole Miss game. That won’t be the case. The ESPN pregame show announced it is heading to Athens, Georgia, where Arkansas will take on Georgia on Saturday. There are certainly good storylines there. Arkansas is one of the most surprising teams in the nation after wins against Texas A&M and Texas. The Razorbacks and Bulldog are both undefeated. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was formerly Georgia’s offensive line coach. However, that doesn’t seem nearly as newsworthy as what will be going on in Alabama on Saturday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO