Whitley At The Half: The Volunteers came to play

Daily Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody questioned whether the Gators would come out flat after last week’s near-miss thriller against Alabama. Apparently, it was the wrong question. The Gators came out strong, stuffing Tennessee on its first possession and then going 66 yards for a TD on their first drive. Then the question became, “Would they stay non-flat?”

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida overcomes first half struggles, takes down Volunteers 38-14

After a sloppy first half, the Florida Gators needed a spark. Head coach Dan Mullen found fire and called “Kodak.”. Quarterback Emory Jones tossed the ball out left to wide receiver Trent Whittemore who dropped back and delivered a dime of his own to tight end Kemore Gamble for a 13-yard double pass touchdown as the raucous Swamp crowd of 88,478 erupted.
FLORIDA STATE

