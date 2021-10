North Carolina and Georgia Tech came into 2021 with different goals. The Tar Heels were considered one of the favorites to win the ACC Coastal and had eyes on taking down Clemson to win the conference. For Georgia Tech, this season was about taking the next step in Year 3 under head coach Geoff Collins, which to many meant bowl eligibility. While that is still in play, the losses to Northern Illinois and Clemson, coupled with a schedule that still features Notre Dame and Georgia, make the game against UNC important in the Jackets' postseason pursuit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO