Tiger King Season 2 Release Date Announced By Netflix

By News 9
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official, Netflix has announced the premiere date for the sequel to its hit documentary series Tiger King. The second chapter is called "Tiger King 2", and will release on the streaming platform on November 17th. The first trailer was released Saturday afternoon.

