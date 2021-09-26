CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC-Georgia Tech: Mack Brown Postgame

By Isaiah Lucas
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA -- No. 21 North Carolina took a clear step backwards on Saturday night at Georgia Tech. Like the season-opening game in Blacksburg, the offense was unable to generate drives, only managing seven points by halftime. The UNC defense did its job in that first half to keep the game close despite the offense's shortcomings, but that was short lived. While Howell didn't throw an interception, he was sacked eight times and fumbled three times despite throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

