Lafayette, LA

Local Lafayette bakery shows community appreciation

By KATC News
 6 days ago
A local Lafayette bakery held a community appreciation event on Saturday with a host of sweet things.

Jermela Decuir-Haynes, owner of Sweet Envie on Moss Street said, "Today we are celebrating National Bakery Day, it actually was last Friday, September 17, but we are observing it today.
So, what i wanted to do was simply just do something as an appreciation to the community, so many people have supported us, and we've been open 6 months now, and I just wanted to do something as an appreciation for the kids, or the kids at heart."

Kids were able to meet Chase and Skye from a children's television show, Paw Patrol, and enjoyed taking pictures while enjoying sweet treats.

To visit Sweet Envie LLC, it is located at 4302 Moss Street in Lafayette.

