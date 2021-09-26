One man is dead from a shooting in Duson on Saturday

One man is dead as a result of a shooting on Marigny Circle in Lafayette Parish.

Devon Johnson, 33, was killed during the shooting which occurred in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies received the call around 12:35 P.M. on Saturday, September 25.

Johnson was located at the scene and observed to be unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

