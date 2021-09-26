High schools: Defending champs Kearsarge, H-D qualify for bass fishing championship; football and volleyball results
Key players: Kearsarge – Andrew Brahan, Sabian Griffin; H-D – Spencer Jones and Dylan Czyzewski (1st boat), Ben Labier and Savannah McDaniel (2nd boat) Highlights: The defending champion Kearsarge Cougars finished eighth out of 32 teams and the H-D Hillcats claimed the 11th and final qualifying spot on Thursday on Lake Winnipesaukee in Center Harbor. The state championship will be held on Oct. 2 on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. Coe-Brown (13th), Bow (18th), John Stark (19th), Merrimack Valley (21st) and Bishop Brady (tied 29th) were the other area teams that competed, but didn’t make the cut.www.concordmonitor.com
