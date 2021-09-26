Boys’ Soccer: Merrimack Valley 3, John Stark 1

Key players: MV – Gavin Wheeler (goal), Ryker Kimball (goal), Souleymane (goal), Maverick Thivierge (assist), Andrew Surprenant (2 assists) Highlights: The entire defensive line of Andrew Baldwin, Thivierge, Eli Wormald, Jackson Mercer and Bishow Thapa played well in front of keeper Trevor Simonds to lift the Pride to a homecoming victory. Wheeler scored first off a Thivierge throw in. The second goal came in the second half when Surprenant found Kimball making a cutting run to the near post. John Stark answered with about seven minutes to play, but Surpernant put a shot on goal that snuck past the keeper and sat on the goal line before Souleymane was able to touch it into the back of the net.