The official Twitter account for the upcoming movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has recently announced that there will be an online event called "Venom Day" on Monday, Sept. 27 to celebrate and promote the upcoming film. As of right now, it's currently unclear just what Venom Day may consist of, though the film's official social media accounts tease new details pertaining to Venom: Let There Be Carnage are coming. The recently posted promo video is very short, but teases excitement to come. You can check out the tweet down below.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO