CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Rsync backup as alternative to nandroid backup?

xda-developers
 7 days ago

I am looking for a full backup solution for my rooted Pixel 5a. Unfortunately, TWRP is not (yet) available, so I can't do nandroid backups. Also, solutions such as Swift Backup don't backup everything (e.g., device settings, downloaded data). Can 'rsync' be used to get a full and restorable backup?

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

Restoring and/or booting old Android image backups

So I've got some old full image backups of my long dead Samsung phone, as well as a couple of others. I need to get some information off of them, however attempting to extract data from these images is turning out to be pretty complicated and to be quite honest, I don't know exactly what I'm looking for and so I'm looking to see if there is a way to simply restore these image files to an emulator. I'm aware that images are device specific but I don't know to what extent is the failure. Should I manage to "restore" an image and boot it, is android setup to just halt the moment it sees it's not the original hardware, or do certain functions just not work? And if any of you guys have any knowledge of QEMU and if it has the ability to emulate more than just system core architecture (x86, arm, etc...) but maybe it can emulate Samsung devices in a general way? I know this last question is a bit out of place, I'll be asking on the QEMU board as well, but just thought I'd toss it in here since it pertains.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Synology C2 Backup Windows cloud backup solution

Synology has this week released its new C2 Backup offering a Windows cloud backup solution to protect all your home and office devices from one portal. Using the new Synology C2 Backup For Individuals and Synology C2 Backup For Businesses, everything on Windows PCs and servers can be securely and efficiently backed up from a single console, including system configurations, software, files/folders, and external drives.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Google Maps for Android will soon add a nifty search widget

At Search On 2021, Google today announced new features aimed at tackling the effects of climate change. For governments, Google announced that it will expand its Tree Canopy insights to more than 100 cities globally next year, which will help them prioritize which areas need tree shade the most. For users, Google is launching a wildfire layer in Google Maps, which gives users up-to-date information about nearby fires in times of emergency. The wildfire layer in Google Maps is rolling out globally this week on Android with version 11.0.1 of the Maps app. The update not only brings the wildfire layer in areas where that info is available, but it also contains a new search widget that will help you quickly find places nearby.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

The Xiaomi Mi 11’s Android 12 update is almost here, and Xiaomi wants your help testing it

Back in May, Xiaomi seeded an early developer preview of Android 12 to the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i (Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro). While the developer preview was a pure vanilla Android build, we saw the first glimpse of a proper MIUI build last month when an internal MIUI 12.5 beta based on Android 12 was released for the Mi 11. Now, as we inch ever closer to the Android 12 public release, Xiaomi has started testing the MIUI Global Stable ROM based on Android 12 for a bunch of Mi 11 series phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsync#Backups#Twrp#Swift Backup
xda-developers

Vivo X70 Pro+ First Impressions: Flagship Cameras to watch out for

Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the past few years. We’ve seen multiple lenses, large sensors, hundreds of megapixels, and whatnot. Every brand aims to have a top-tier camera system on its smartphones. Apart from using newer, bigger sensors and better processing, several brands have tried to bring innovative technologies to improve the camera performance on their devices. Periscope cameras, for example, allowed smartphones to achieve a larger zoom range than a traditional telephoto lens. Samsung used a variable aperture camera on a few of its phones to improve low light performance. Similarly, Vivo stood out with a gimbal camera system on the Vivo X50 Pro last year.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

iOS 15 Messages bug secretly deletes backed up photos

IOS 15 was released to the public less than a month ago, and some complaints have already started surfacing online. It’s common for new major software releases to have some bugs, even after months of beta testing. However, major bugs usually don’t make it through to the public builds. Unfortunately, a critical bug has been discovered in iOS 15. Several users have reported that their backed-up iCloud photos are getting deleted due to this bug.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

How to root android device with factory disabled fastboot

Howdy! I got a gionee a1 lite device recently and I cannot manually reboot the phone to bootloader through recovery mode or fastboot via adb pc tools. Someone here enlightened me that the device's fastboot is disabled which is a bummer. I'm aware now that some manufacturers disable their devices'...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

The next phone in Infinix’s NOTE line could have a 120Hz display and telephoto camera

After unveiling the Zero X series earlier this month, Infinix is gearing up to launch a new phone in its NOTE line. The upcoming device will follow the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro from earlier this year and will likely offer some compelling hardware at an affordable price point. While Inifinix is yet to reveal any official information about the phone, we’ve managed to procure some live images that give us a good look at its design.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

How long is an App Linking link valid for?

The App Linking service provided by AppGallery Connect, is a great cross platform App link generation service. The SDK supports both Android and iOS. For non-Huawei Android phones, the link can be set to redirect users to the phone’s app market, as well as support for fallback URLs. No matter...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Unresponsive touchscreen

I am on a global firmware, version 12.5.4, and sometimes the touchscreen becomes really unresponsive to the point that the device is almost unusable. I am aware that this is a known issue, has anyone found a permanent fix? Is this still a thing on more recent ROMs?. I feel...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Microphone Issue

I have very annoying microphone issue in my phone. Sometimes microphone stops recording sound during video shots and the problem disappear as soon as I reboot phone. What could be the reason and how to fix this? Thanks for your comments and helps. PS: I believe it is not faulty...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

T-Mobile shares its own list of devices getting the Android 12 update

Ahead of the Android 12 stable release next week, T-Mobile has just shared its own list of devices that will be getting the Android 12 update. Although T-Mobile doesn’t make any phones of its own, the carrier is heavily involved in the testing and rollout of OS updates, resulting in updates rolling out for some devices weeks or even months after the equivalent update rolls out for unlocked/international devices.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Lineage17 no GAPPS where are default sounds?

I have Lineage17 installed on my rooted Samsung Galaxy J5 with no GAPPS. I experimented with some notification sounds I saved to the empty folder 'Notifications' in phone internal card memory. I changed the default Notification setting 'Argon' to point to the card folder. Now I want to revert back to the default Argon notification sound that was in the original LineageOS build. I don't have GAPPS installed and there are no audio files in the usual android location System\Media\audio.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Question: CCC Snapshots on hard drive backup destination

I just upgraded my CCC installation from version 5 to 6. It seems to be working great, but I have a question that I didn’t see answered on the CCC web site. In version 5, it was recommended to NOT use APFS snapshots on a backup destination if that destination is a hard drive device. The KB article about snapshots for version 5 explicitly says:
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Clumio brings backup-as-a-service to Amazon S3

With cloud spending going through the roof, the global “backup-as-a-service” market is booming. Pegged at $8.4 billion last year, the data backup and recovery segment is projected to nearly double within six years as businesses continue to embrace cloud computing and all things SaaS. Indeed, the growing scourge of ransomware,...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Xiaomi’s next flagship phone could have a curved 4K OLED display

Although 4K OLED displays on smartphones have been around for a while now, most flagship phones these days offer QHD+ OLED panels. There are a couple of good reasons why 4K OLED displays on smartphones haven’t seen widespread adoption. However, it seems like one prominent OEM is now finally ready to take the plunge — Xiaomi.
CELL PHONES
Network World

Tape backup as a defense vs. ransomware

Tape is definitely not the best choice for primary recovery, but it does have features that make it a credible option for restoring systems and data that have fallen victim to ransomware without having to pay the ransom. The cloud has many more upsides than tape as a recovery tool...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Personal Safety app now lets Pixel owners automatically record a video during an emergency

Personal Safety is a preinstalled app on Pixel phones that adds features like car crash detection, location sharing during an emergency, and nearby crisis alerts. The latest update to the app adds a new feature called “emergency SOS” that lets Pixel users tap the power button 5 times to quickly call emergency services, share info with emergency contacts, and automatically record a video.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

[ROM] [OFFICIAL] [10.0] [WEEKLIES] OFFICIAL /e/ os 18-q for Moto G4 Play

E/ is a “deGoogled” version of Android OS, actually a fork of LineageOS. It has an open-source Android OS core, with no Google apps or Google services accessing your personal data. Your data is YOUR data!. ​. Features:​. * All basic lineage os Features. * Totally De-Googled . * IOS...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy