Jalen Rose talks about his Detroit roots and connection to the Black Mafia Family

New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the premiere of BMF on Starz, Jalen Rose guides us through his hometown of Detroit to discuss his unique upbringing during the Black Mafia Family era. In this exclusive video with the New York Post, Jalen dives into the city’s history, focusing specifically on the 80s and 90s, when kingpin brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory rose to become one of the most influential crime families in the country.

